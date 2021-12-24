IRISnet (IRIS) Trading Up 12.1% This Week

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 24th. IRISnet has a total market cap of $109.19 million and approximately $5.56 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IRISnet coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0933 or 0.00000183 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, IRISnet has traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About IRISnet

IRISnet was first traded on May 31st, 2018. IRISnet’s total supply is 2,054,000,416 coins and its circulating supply is 1,170,893,847 coins. The official website for IRISnet is www.irisnet.org . IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for IRISnet is medium.com/irisnet-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “The IRIS network is an internet of blockchains intended to provide a technology foundation that facilitates construction of distributed business applications. The IRIS network is part of the larger Cosmos network — all zones in the network would be able to interact with any other zone in the Cosmos network over the standard IBC protocol. By introducing a layer of service semantics into the network, IRIS is going to provide an innovative solution that enables a whole new set of business scenarios, which would result in an increase in scale and diversity of the Cosmos network. “

Buying and Selling IRISnet

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IRISnet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IRISnet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IRISnet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

