Ironwood Financial llc Purchases 153 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Ironwood Financial llc lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,167 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 0.9% of Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $342,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $23,454,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,938.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,696.10 and a 12 month high of $3,019.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2,901.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,749.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $16.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,071.00 to $3,090.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,206.38.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.