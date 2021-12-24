iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Sold by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC cut its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,449 shares during the period. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Bfsg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Bfsg LLC owned 0.06% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $6,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 5,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 4,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $128.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $128.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.24. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $128.05 and a twelve month high of $133.05.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.083 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th.

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

