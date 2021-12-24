iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Stock Holdings Lifted by Avalon Advisory Group

Avalon Advisory Group raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 678,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,460 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 35.3% of Avalon Advisory Group’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Avalon Advisory Group owned about 0.52% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $78,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEF. Amarillo National Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 7,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 3,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF opened at $115.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.87. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $112.78 and a twelve month high of $120.06.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.106 per share. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

