iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Holdings Increased by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 28.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,269,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 497,049 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 3.8% of Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.29% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $259,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Rice Partnership LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2,647.3% in the second quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 4,818 shares during the last quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 117,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Cooper Haims Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $319,000. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $114.20. The company had a trading volume of 5,499,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,009,384. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $114.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.17. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $113.20 and a one year high of $118.24.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

