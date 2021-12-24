iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) is Souders Financial Advisors’ 4th Largest Position

Souders Financial Advisors grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 112,495 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 4.2% of Souders Financial Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $12,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Rice Partnership LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2,647.3% during the second quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 4,818 shares during the last quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 117,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Cooper Haims Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $319,000. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGG opened at $114.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.17. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $113.20 and a twelve month high of $118.24.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

