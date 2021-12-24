iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Bought by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 21.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,242 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,335 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Nwam LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $8,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AGG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 68,488,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,866,692,000 after buying an additional 4,414,887 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,288,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,030,438,000 after buying an additional 1,610,968 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,507,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,095,050,000 after buying an additional 1,606,510 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,039,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,908,746,000 after buying an additional 1,985,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,539,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,406,746,000 after buying an additional 3,646,349 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

AGG stock opened at $114.20 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $113.20 and a one year high of $118.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.17.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.