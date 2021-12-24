iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Acquired by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,007 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $9,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,140,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,840,000 after acquiring an additional 824,242 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,928,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,429,000 after acquiring an additional 626,600 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,078,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,703,000 after acquiring an additional 206,511 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,312,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,599,000 after acquiring an additional 29,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,287,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,624,000 after acquiring an additional 16,279 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:USMV traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,374,176 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.74 and its 200-day moving average is $76.19.

