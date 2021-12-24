iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Sold by McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,320 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $13,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Motco lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 46.9% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 552.4% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000.

QUAL stock opened at $143.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $142.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.11. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63.

