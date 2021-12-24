iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Acquired by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 18.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,789 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VLUE. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 13,171.7% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,140,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,460,000 after purchasing an additional 6,094,280 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1,670.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,814,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,200 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,613,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,783 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,429,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,318,000 after purchasing an additional 696,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,640,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,038,000 after purchasing an additional 553,996 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS VLUE opened at $108.20 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.21 and a fifty-two week high of $89.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.55.

