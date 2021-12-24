iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Sold by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,481 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $3,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 201,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,245,000 after buying an additional 10,674 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 379.4% during the third quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 31,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after buying an additional 25,252 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 82,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,319,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Wharton Business Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 641,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,425,000 after buying an additional 53,714 shares during the period. Finally, CCG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,607,000.

VLUE stock opened at $108.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.55. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.21 and a fifty-two week high of $89.40.

