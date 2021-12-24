iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Bought by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $2,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EQ LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. EQ LLC now owns 34,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $594,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 44.3% in the third quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 12,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 3,934 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 110,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,898,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $106.97 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $83.95 and a one year high of $108.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.309 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%.

