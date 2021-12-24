iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 781,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,518 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF worth $16,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Armor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 75.5% in the third quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the third quarter worth about $359,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,549,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 235,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,093,000 after buying an additional 5,877 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ ICLN opened at $21.24 on Friday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $20.30 and a 12-month high of $34.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.89.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.114 per share. This is an increase from iShares Global Clean Energy ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

About iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

