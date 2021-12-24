iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GNMA) Stock Price Down 0.1%

iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GNMA)’s share price were down 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $49.67 and last traded at $49.70. Approximately 105,640 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 95% from the average daily volume of 54,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.74.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.96.

See Also: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for iShares GNMA Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GNMA Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.