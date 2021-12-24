iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM) rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $18.10 and last traded at $18.09. Approximately 7,289 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 388,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.02.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IAUM. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust Micro during the third quarter valued at $403,000. Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,895,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust Micro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $186,090,000.

