iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Acquired by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,241 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,288 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $9,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,522,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,740,905,000 after buying an additional 1,828,791 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,459,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,868,000 after purchasing an additional 929,024 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,419,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,455,000 after purchasing an additional 814,445 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,551,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,826,000 after purchasing an additional 328,490 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,952,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,595,000 after purchasing an additional 154,915 shares during the period.

NASDAQ MBB traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $107.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,174,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,571,139. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $106.95 and a 1-year high of $110.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.10.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.019 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%.

About iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

