iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Acquired by West Coast Financial LLC

West Coast Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 127.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,072 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF comprises 1.4% of West Coast Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $8,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MBB. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,522,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,740,905,000 after buying an additional 1,828,791 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 8,069.5% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,454,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,443,000 after buying an additional 1,437,175 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,459,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,868,000 after purchasing an additional 929,024 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,419,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,455,000 after purchasing an additional 814,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 9,937.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 738,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,979,000 after purchasing an additional 731,607 shares during the last quarter.

MBB stock opened at $107.39 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $106.95 and a 1-year high of $110.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.10.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.019 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%.

iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

