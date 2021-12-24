iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,345,106 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 182,549 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.56% of iShares MBS ETF worth $145,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,522,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,740,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828,791 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,459,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,868,000 after purchasing an additional 929,024 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 9.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,419,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,455,000 after purchasing an additional 814,445 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,551,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,826,000 after purchasing an additional 328,490 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,952,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,595,000 after purchasing an additional 154,915 shares during the period.

Shares of MBB opened at $107.39 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $106.95 and a 52 week high of $110.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.10.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.019 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

