iShares MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:MBB) Stock Price Down 0%

iShares MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:MBB)’s stock price fell 0% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $107.32 and last traded at $107.39. 1,179,914 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 1,571,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.40.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.10.

Recommended Story: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.