iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Purchased by Eq LLC

Eq LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 105.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,147 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 5.0% of Eq LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Eq LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 90.4% in the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at $31,000. ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,165.4% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $78.51 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $72.00 and a 1-year high of $82.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.72.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.