iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Acquired by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,289 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,468 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $5,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFG. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 229.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:EFG opened at $109.83 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.61.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

