iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) Shares Acquired by Ninety One UK Ltd

Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd owned approximately 0.09% of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF worth $4,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 46.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the second quarter worth about $102,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the second quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the second quarter worth about $207,000.

Get iShares MSCI South Korea ETF alerts:

Shares of EWY stock opened at $78.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.47. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 12 month low of $74.88 and a 12 month high of $96.30.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

Further Reading: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.