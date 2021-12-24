iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) Shares Acquired by 6 Meridian

6 Meridian boosted its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 269,156 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,495 shares during the period. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of 6 Meridian’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. 6 Meridian owned approximately 0.30% of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF worth $8,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,173,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,060,000 after purchasing an additional 264,379 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 24.6% during the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 3,655,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,886,000 after acquiring an additional 722,517 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 2,844.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,993,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926,048 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 17.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,317,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,092,000 after acquiring an additional 195,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 13.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,315,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,002,000 after acquiring an additional 155,385 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EWU traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.90. 2,276,775 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,890,057. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 52-week low of $29.07 and a 52-week high of $34.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.99.

