iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 22.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,526 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $15,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 179.7% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 839,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,244,000 after buying an additional 539,000 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 116.2% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 74,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,947,000 after acquiring an additional 39,876 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $15,126,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,381,000. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 487.1% in the 2nd quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 31,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,199,000 after purchasing an additional 25,950 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IGV stock opened at $400.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $421.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $409.14. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 52 week low of $123.69 and a 52 week high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

