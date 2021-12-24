iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 196,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,390 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $57,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,585,000. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Insight 2811 Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 39,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,615,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $2.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $304.95. 1,345,105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,503,870. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $297.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $284.56. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $226.77 and a 12-month high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

