iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Purchased by Copperwynd Financial LLC

Copperwynd Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,670 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for approximately 5.6% of Copperwynd Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $13,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,002,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,221,154,000 after purchasing an additional 766,498 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,786,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,186,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,479 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,305,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,000,111,000 after buying an additional 208,556 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,864,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $930,215,000 after buying an additional 1,439,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,804,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $595,472,000 after buying an additional 45,927 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $165.63 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $133.78 and a 52-week high of $167.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $164.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.52.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

