iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Purchased by Hengehold Capital Management LLC

Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 2.9% of Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $22,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWM. Luxor Capital Group LP raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 106.1% during the 2nd quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 500,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,846,000 after purchasing an additional 8,775,720 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10,740.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,060,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031,951 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,780,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,748,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996,828 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 19,726,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,524,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 355.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 813,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $177,959,000 after acquiring an additional 634,752 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWM stock opened at $222.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.69. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $190.94 and a twelve month high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

