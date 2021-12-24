iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Stock Holdings Lessened by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 38,726 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.16% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $18,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 138.6% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,491,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $464,730,000 after purchasing an additional 866,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 47.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,109,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $657,542,000 after acquiring an additional 682,522 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 46.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,237,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $385,840,000 after acquiring an additional 392,206 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 10.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,739,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,165,592,000 after buying an additional 366,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 60.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 927,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,974,000 after buying an additional 348,158 shares during the last quarter.

IWO opened at $294.40 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $275.91 and a one year high of $339.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $303.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $302.00.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

