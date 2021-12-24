iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Stock Holdings Lowered by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 20.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,907 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.10% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $15,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 15.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 582,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,368,000 after acquiring an additional 75,812 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 105,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,897,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 23.2% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 118,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BHK Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWN opened at $164.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $167.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.24. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $128.45 and a 52 week high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

