iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 16.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,058 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $81.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.54. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.83 and a fifty-two week high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

