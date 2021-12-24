iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Position Lifted by StrategIQ Financial Group LLC

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up about 3.8% of StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $19,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJH. United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3,496.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 1,276,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,768 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6,341.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 876,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,973,000 after purchasing an additional 862,998 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,792,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,826,000 after buying an additional 256,130 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,466,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,667,000 after buying an additional 201,748 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 31,801.1% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 197,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 197,167 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

Shares of IJH opened at $278.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $278.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $272.62. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $224.35 and a twelve month high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.