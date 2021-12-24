iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stock Holdings Lifted by TAP Consulting LLC

TAP Consulting LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,768 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $9,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Element Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 18,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 282.2% in the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 75,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,928,000 after acquiring an additional 55,932 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 23.4% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 8,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,821,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,581,000 after acquiring an additional 37,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 28,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJH opened at $278.47 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $278.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $272.62. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $224.35 and a 52 week high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

