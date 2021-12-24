iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Eq LLC’s Largest Position

Eq LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,556 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,804 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 14.6% of Eq LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Eq LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $19,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Windsor Group LTD increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 39,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors now owns 376,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,318,000 after purchasing an additional 66,815 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 394,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,577,000 after purchasing an additional 24,884 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,290,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,104,000 after purchasing an additional 23,887 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $472.63 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $366.16 and a 12 month high of $475.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $464.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $447.73.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

