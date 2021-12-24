iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Position Lifted by McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 263,913 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,803 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 3.1% of McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. owned 0.17% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $38,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVE. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 19.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,566,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,938 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 371.9% during the second quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 392,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,017,000 after purchasing an additional 309,689 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 14,756.9% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 201,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 200,103 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 397.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 232,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,304,000 after buying an additional 185,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 16.4% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 841,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,309,000 after purchasing an additional 118,723 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $154.41 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $125.25 and a one year high of $155.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $152.44 and a 200-day moving average of $150.03.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

