iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Purchased by StrategIQ Financial Group LLC

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJK. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 19,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 11.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 29,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,372,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,032,000 after acquiring an additional 8,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 104,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $83.93 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.14. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $70.48 and a 12 month high of $88.25.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

