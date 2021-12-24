iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by StrategIQ Financial Group LLC

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.9% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,808,000 after acquiring an additional 4,932 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the third quarter worth $1,586,000. Corsicana & Co. grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 13,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 141,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

IJR opened at $113.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.17. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $89.79 and a one year high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.