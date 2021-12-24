iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Copperwynd Financial LLC

Copperwynd Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,133 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nwam LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 118.5% during the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 43,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,492,000 after buying an additional 23,321 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 83,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,703,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 211.8% during the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 15.8% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 15,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 28.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,406,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $179,621,000 after purchasing an additional 310,040 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $128.23 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $129.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.70. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $123.51 and a 1 year high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

