iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM) by 498.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,831 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,853 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.28% of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF worth $2,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 10.6% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 11.6% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 20.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 302.0% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF stock opened at $136.75 on Friday. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a one year low of $109.99 and a one year high of $142.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $135.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.35.

