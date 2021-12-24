iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 353.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 167,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,221 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of iShares US Real Estate ETF worth $17,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYR. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 412.5% in the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $155,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYR opened at $112.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.83. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $81.46 and a 12-month high of $112.95.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

