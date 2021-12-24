Itafos (OTCMKTS:MBCFF) Trading 2.6% Higher

Itafos (OTCMKTS:MBCFF) traded up 2.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.20 and last traded at $1.20. 5,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 12,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.17.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.12.

About Itafos (OTCMKTS:MBCFF)

Itafos operates as a phosphate and specialty fertilizer platform company. It operates through Conda, Arraias, and Development and Exploration segments. The company produces and sells monoammonium phosphate (MAP), MAP with micronutrients, superphosphoric acid, merchant grade phosphoric acid, single superphosphate (SSP), SSP with micronutrients, and ammonium polyphosphate.

