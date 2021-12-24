Item 9 Labs (OTC:INLB) vs. DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Head-To-Head Analysis

Item 9 Labs (OTC:INLB) and DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Item 9 Labs alerts:

93.5% of DENTSPLY SIRONA shares are held by institutional investors. 19.8% of Item 9 Labs shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of DENTSPLY SIRONA shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Item 9 Labs and DENTSPLY SIRONA, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Item 9 Labs 0 0 1 0 3.00 DENTSPLY SIRONA 1 1 3 0 2.40

Item 9 Labs presently has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 236.13%. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a consensus price target of $70.60, indicating a potential upside of 27.37%. Given Item 9 Labs’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Item 9 Labs is more favorable than DENTSPLY SIRONA.

Profitability

This table compares Item 9 Labs and DENTSPLY SIRONA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Item 9 Labs -49.00% -12.20% -10.29% DENTSPLY SIRONA 9.85% 13.05% 7.06%

Volatility & Risk

Item 9 Labs has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DENTSPLY SIRONA has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Item 9 Labs and DENTSPLY SIRONA’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Item 9 Labs $8.12 million 13.45 -$12.27 million N/A N/A DENTSPLY SIRONA $3.34 billion 3.63 -$83.00 million $1.90 29.17

Item 9 Labs has higher earnings, but lower revenue than DENTSPLY SIRONA.

Item 9 Labs Company Profile

Item 9 Labs Corp. focused on development, manufacturing and distribution of nasal breathing and intra-nasal delivery devices. The Company’s Air Allergy is a discreet personal filter which protects from irritating airborne allergens. Air Sleep/Snore provides drug-free relief for congestion and snoring caused by nasal breathing difficulties. Item 9 Labs Corp., formerly known as Airware Labs Corp, is headquartered in Southern Arizona, United States.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

Dentsply Sirona, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products. The Consumables segment offers preventive, restorative, instruments, endodontic and orthodontic dental products. The company was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

Receive News & Ratings for Item 9 Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Item 9 Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.