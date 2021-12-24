Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 88,475 Shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) by 63.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,983 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,475 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $2,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Antero Midstream by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 42,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC lifted its position in Antero Midstream by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC now owns 19,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in Antero Midstream by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 106,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Antero Midstream by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 26,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in Antero Midstream by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 97,241 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AM shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

In related news, Director Brooks J. Klimley sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total value of $78,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 3.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AM opened at $9.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Antero Midstream Co. has a 52-week low of $7.49 and a 52-week high of $11.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 3.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.12.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $224.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.96 million. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 37.20% and a return on equity of 17.42%. Antero Midstream’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 27th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.38%. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is 130.43%.

Antero Midstream Profile

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

