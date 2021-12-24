Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 28.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,721 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $2,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evensky & Katz LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 51.9% in the third quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 35.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $170,000. 55I LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $202,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISTB opened at $50.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.01. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.39 and a 12-month high of $51.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th.

