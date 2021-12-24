Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 1,764 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in YETI were worth $2,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of YETI by 13.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,219,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,961,000 after purchasing an additional 146,002 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in YETI by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,202,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,371,000 after buying an additional 29,497 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its stake in YETI by 0.6% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,039,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,367,000 after buying an additional 5,712 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in YETI by 14.9% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,030,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,628,000 after buying an additional 133,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in YETI by 58.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,014,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,109,000 after buying an additional 373,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

YETI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of YETI in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on YETI from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on YETI from $121.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on YETI from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised YETI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.89.

Shares of NYSE:YETI opened at $83.44 on Friday. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.75 and a 1-year high of $108.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.22. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 36.44, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.63.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. YETI had a return on equity of 57.19% and a net margin of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $362.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total transaction of $2,120,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,122 shares of company stock valued at $11,531,164 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

YETI Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

