Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $1.98 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB) by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,356 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 1.13% of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF worth $1,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,408,000. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $4,605,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 68.7% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 174,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,639,000 after acquiring an additional 71,036 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management boosted its holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 1,082.0% in the second quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 162,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,396,000 after acquiring an additional 148,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 31.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 146,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,072,000 after acquiring an additional 35,471 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FSMB opened at $20.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.90. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a 52-week low of $20.70 and a 52-week high of $21.03.

