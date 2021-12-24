Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $1.99 Million Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,516 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 2,935 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of eBay by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Q3 Asset Management bought a new position in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $658,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 88,260 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $6,149,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 131,414 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $9,156,000 after acquiring an additional 28,790 shares during the period. Finally, High Note Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 56,713 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $3,951,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EBAY. Bank of America boosted their price target on eBay from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on eBay in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on eBay from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on eBay in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.67.

Shares of eBay stock opened at $64.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $42.18 billion, a PE ratio of 3.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.10. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.93 and a 52 week high of $81.19.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. eBay had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 112.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.95%.

In other news, Director Logan Green sold 343 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total value of $25,676.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,632 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $276,104.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,173 shares of company stock valued at $6,202,690. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

