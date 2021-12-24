Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $1.99 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,834 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,337 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.18% of VanEck Agribusiness ETF worth $1,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $301,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $286,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 104,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,539,000 after acquiring an additional 5,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 28,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MOO opened at $94.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.75. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 52-week low of $76.70 and a 52-week high of $97.17.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

