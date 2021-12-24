Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $2.06 Million Holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,512 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,150 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $2,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 158,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,705,000 after buying an additional 22,660 shares during the period. LVZ Inc. lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 6,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $136,000. AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 149,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,184,000 after buying an additional 4,830 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period.

BJ stock opened at $64.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.56 and a 200-day moving average of $56.24. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.71 and a fifty-two week high of $74.09.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 97.54% and a net margin of 2.55%. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Bank of America downgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.62.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total value of $603,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 11,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total value of $792,939.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,694 shares of company stock worth $1,451,569 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

