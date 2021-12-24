Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $2.15 Million Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 23,627 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $2,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of QRVO. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in Qorvo in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Qorvo by 465.4% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Qorvo by 352.9% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Qorvo by 50.9% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in Qorvo by 44.2% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO opened at $152.07 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.41. Qorvo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.17 and a fifty-two week high of $201.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.17. Qorvo had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 28.16%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QRVO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Summit Insights cut shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.14.

In other Qorvo news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 5,135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.85, for a total value of $825,964.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Harding sold 1,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total transaction of $200,141.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

Recommended Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.