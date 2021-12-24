Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $2.19 Million Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 68.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 159,825 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 422.7% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 397,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,709,000 after buying an additional 321,064 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 43.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 116,515 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after buying an additional 35,481 shares during the period. Lodge Hill Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 58.0% in the second quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC now owns 395,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,644,000 after buying an additional 145,000 shares during the period. Discerene Group LP lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 4.5% in the second quarter. Discerene Group LP now owns 3,536,457 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $113,202,000 after buying an additional 153,000 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 8.3% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 436,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,857,000 after buying an additional 33,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

In other news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 12,885 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $399,950.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SLB. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up from $38.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, October 25th. Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Oddo Securities assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Schlumberger stock opened at $29.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 2.29. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $21.13 and a 1-year high of $36.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.74%.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.